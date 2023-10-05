FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A store clerk and a suspect are now in the hospital after an alleged stabbing, that led to an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning.

It all went down in the area of Fig Garden Loop and West Bullard Avenue.

The Fresno Police Department says it all started when a homeless man stabbed a store clerk at an area ampm before he escaped to the parking lot of a nearby church.

At that church, in the 4200 block of West Bullard Avenue, police say the suspect was located only minutes later. Two officers then approached him and gave commands, before he disobeyed their orders, sprayed them with pepper spray, and ran at them with a knife.

That forced officers to fire their weapons, and they would hit him multiple times.

“He’s holding his four-inch fixed blade knife, (and) went at the officers very aggressively. The officers were giving orders, trying to de-escalate, trying to retreat, but they just simply did not have this opportunity,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

Just moments before the shooting, officers responded to the ampm for the stabbing, roughly a block away in the 5600 block of Fig Garden Loop at 12:24 a.m.

“The attack was described as very violent. He was trying to murder that clerk for whatever reason,” said Balderrama. “I don’t know what led up, whether there were words exchanged, or whatever else, but simply, the victim is doing his job, trying to make a living, trying to run this store.”

The stabbing victim, an unidentified 40-year-old man, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is an unidentified 44-year-old homeless man.

Employees at the ampm say the man has been seen regularly in the store and has caused trouble for them in the past.

The chief says officers had no choice but to take action.

“Without a doubt, I believe that if they had not taken quick action to protect themselves, they would have been stabbed.”

Police say the suspect has a long criminal history, including past charges for domestic violence and stalking.

He will likely be charged with attempted murder, assault, and spraying police with pepper spray.

He is now at CRMC and is in stable condition.

The clerk, meanwhile, is in critical condition and underwent two emergency surgeries Thursday.