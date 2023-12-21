FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mother of the 8-year-old killed by a train in Central Fresno has been sentenced on Tuesday to six years in prison for child neglect likely to cause great bodily injury or death, announced the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say in 2018 Joy Frances Collins, who was 44 at the time, was walking with her children in the area of Belmont Avenue near Effie Street around 6 p.m.

According to officials, there was a train about a mile long slowed down and then stopped. Collins crossed under the train and told her son to hurry and cross or they would miss the bus.

The Fresno Police Department says the boy crossed and Collins yelled at her daughter to cross even though she was reluctant to do so.

Collins’ daughter did as her mother told and crossed under the train car and that’s when the train began to move again, officials said.

The girl got stuck and was dragged about 500 feet, according to officials. When officers arrived on the scene the girl was dead.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office says Collins was sentenced to six years in prison on Dec. 19, 2023, and will serve her sentence at the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla.