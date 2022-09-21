FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno mother and her one-time boyfriend have been sentenced for their roles in sexually abusing the woman’s 12-year-old daughter over the course of several months.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced 40-year-old Tammy Schreiner to four years and four months in prison for helping her then-boyfriend, 42-year-old Brent Cox, sexually abuse her 12-year-old daughter.

“I just wanted to apologize for my part in these actions, apologize to my daughter, her family. I accept full responsibility for my part in this, everything I did,” Schreiner said in court before her sentencing. “I just hope that one day my daughter can forgive and trust me again.”

Cox was sentenced to 16 years and four months in prison for his involvement in the crime.

Booking photo of Tammy Schreiner provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

41-year-old Brent Cox (image courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Jill Cox, 36 (image courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Schreiner, Cox, and his wife, Jill Cox, were involved in an open relationship with each other.

While all three of them were living in the same home, investigators said Schreiner and Jill began helping Brent groom the young girl, so he could sexually abuse her.

Officials with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said the three suspects conspired together to groom Schreiner’s daughter to be Cox’s ‘third wife.’

Investigators said Cox had abused the young girl from June 2020 through January 2021.

The victim was granted a restraining order against Cox, and he will have to pay restitution.

Jill pled guilty and was sentenced on January 6th, 2022, to serve one year in country jail and four years of felony probation.