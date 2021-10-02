Fresno mother and son shot and killed after disturbance with family member, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A mother and son who were shot and killed after a disturbance with another family member Friday have been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 4900 block of E. Weathermaker Avenue regarding two shooting victims at a home around 4:00 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived they found 33-year-old Fanchon Moore, and her 17-year-old son, Antonio Rodriguez with gunshot wounds.

Moore was unresponsive and died at the scene, her son was transported to a local hospital and rushed into surgery where he died, police said.

Detectives said they learned both Moore and Rodriguez were involved in a disturbance with another family member at the residence when they were shot.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.