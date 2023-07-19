Photo of 33-year-old Mikki Jordan provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced on Wednesday the arrest of a 33-year-old man in Sacramento who was wanted for a homicide that took place in October 2022.

Police say Mikki Jordan was wanted following the death of 38-year-old Salahuddin Muhammad.

38-year-old Salahuddin Muhammad (image provided by the Fresno Police Department)

According to Fresno Police, on Oct. 6, 2022, shortly after 1:00 a.m. officers responded to North Parkway Drive and West Belmont Avenue regarding a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they located Muhammad with gunshot wounds. Muhammad was transported to a local hospital where later died.

Detectives say they identified Mikki Jordan as the suspect in Muhammad’s death. An arrest warrant was issued for Jordan.

On Wednesday, July 12th, the United States Marshals Office arrested Jordan in Sacramento. He was taken back to Fresno and booked into the Fresno County Jail.