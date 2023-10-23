FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 59-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by his roommate early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police.

Police say officers responded to a bus stop near Clinton and Weber avenues around 5:00 a.m. regarding a victim of a stabbing.

Investigators say the victim got into an argument with his 36-year-old roommate at a board and care home. Police say the suspect stabbed the victim and then pushed him out of the home.

According to police the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and is expected to live. The suspect was taken into custody.