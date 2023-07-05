FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed while celebrating the 4th of July, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday they responded to the 3500 block of East Iowa Avenue for a 20-round ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, officers say 29-year-old Ramiro Mendoza Jr. was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported to a local hospital where he received treatment but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives say Mendoza was a member of the unhoused community and had family that lived nearby. Prior to the shooting, multiple people were outside celebrating the holiday and lighting fireworks.

Investigators believe Mendoza was targeted and say they are unsure who the suspect is or what the motive was.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Fresno homicide detectives at (559) 621-2407.