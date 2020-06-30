Fresno man shot and killed in Montclair officer-involved shooting after his mother found dead

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – A Fresno man wanted as a person of interest in the killing of his mother shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Montclair after police located the suspect driving the victim’s car Monday, according to Fresno Police.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Nick Costales, the victim’s son was shot and killed around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the city of Montclair in the Pomona Valley.

Fresno Police said on Sunday around 9 p.m., they responded to a call of a deceased person after family members discovered 59-year-old Thelma Vasquez dead at a house in the 3100 block of Tamera Avenue.

During a recorded phone conversion, Costales admitted to the killing 59-year-old Thelma Vasquezm, police say.

According to police, the victim’s car was missing along with the victim’s son. A bulletin was released in a statewide broadcast.

Officers were able to track the suspect down and police made a traffic stop on Costales a suspected wanted for the Fresno homicide in the area of Monte Vista Avenue and the 10 Freeway.

The Police Department says the suspect exited his car and fired at Pomona officers. An officer returned fire — striking the suspect.

No officers were injured.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died. The firearm was recovered at the scene.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.