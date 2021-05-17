Fresno man shot and killed by teen son identified, authorities say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say was shot and killed by his son has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The Coroner’s Office has identified Patrick Cotter, 62, as the man who was shot and killed by his 15-year-old son on Monday morning.

The Fresno Police Department says the teen killed his father before turning the gun on himself at a mobile home park near McKinley and Marks avenues.

The 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where police say he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.