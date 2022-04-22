LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man was sentenced to life in prison for engaging in child exploitation and creating “child sexual abuse material” of children ages nine and younger, according to the US Department of Justice.

The DOJ said 28-year-old John Brinson Jr. from Fresno was sentenced to life in prison for creating and distributing child sexual abuse material.

The sentencing includes incidents where Brinson abused children with co-defendants who were sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

The Justice Department said Brinson pleaded guilty in July of last year to one count of engaging in a “child exploitation enterprise” and four counts of production of child pornography.

Each production count represented an incident with a different victim, according to the Justice Department.

Court documents said that Brinson distributed and advertised the abusive material in 2016 and 2017 on a website. The ages of the victims ranged from birth to five years old.

Brinson, along with co-defendants Arlan Harrell and Moises Martinez, were active members on the site according to the DOJ.

The website was hosted on Tor, a computer network on the dark web that is made for anonymous communication online, according to a release from the DOJ.

The Justice Department says Brinson used the website to view, advertise, and distribute abusive material. This included abusive material that Brinson produced himself, according to the DOJ.

DOJ documents say Brinson also used the site to encourage other users to post more sexually abusive content.

The court also found that Brinson utilized the website to meet up with other users including Harrell and Martinez in an effort to commit more offenses against children with them in person.

Court documents say that Brinson created sexually abusive content of children aged three to nine. On two or more occasions Brinson met up with Harrell at Brinson’s home to create sexually abusive material showing their sexual abuse of two minors, according to the DOJ.

During one of the incidents, Harrell obtained custody of another minor and brought the minor to Brinson’s home to create abusive material, where Harrell and Brinson sexually abused the minor, DOJ documents say.

In another incident, Brinson and Martinez brought two minors to Brinson’s house to make abusive materials showing their sexual abuse of the minors, according to DOJ documents.

Brinson, Martinez, and Harrell pleaded guilty to making sexually abusive material that showed themselves engaging in sexual acts or sexually exploiting minors, DOJ officials say. More than 20 children under the age of nine, including ten children that were ages four or younger, were victimized according to the Justice Department.

The house where the abusive material was created by Brinson and the other co-defendants was shared with Keith Lawniczak, DOJ documents say.

Court documents say that Lawniczak admitted to offering Brinson a room in the house for free, because Lawniczak had an opportunity to view sexual acts between Brinson and a minor.

Martinez pleaded guilty to engaging in a child exploitation enterprise and production of child pornography and was sentenced to 55 years in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release according to the Justice Department.

Lawniczak pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child and was sentenced to 12 years in prison and lifetime supervised release according to the Justice Department.

Harrell pleaded guilty to engaging in a child exploitation enterprise, obtaining custody of a minor for purposes of producing child pornography, production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography, and he was sentenced to life in prison in February according to the Justice Department.