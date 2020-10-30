Fresno man released from jail then re-arrested for possession of child pornography

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man who was arrested in an online predator sting then released from jail but has been rearrested for possessing child pornography, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say detectives with the Special Victims Unit and Human Trafficking Unit created numerous fake social media accounts of a 14-year-old girl and a 15 to 17-year-old boy.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested 21-year-old Andres Cano Ortiz of Fresno at an undisclosed location within Tulare County.

Ortiz believed he was meeting a minor at the location when detectives took him into custody.

Ortiz was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Pre-Trial Facility on charges of sending harmful material to a minor, contacting a minor to commit a felony, and arranging to meet a minor for lewd acts.

The following day on Wednesday, detectives re-arrested Ortiz in Fresno on charges of being in possession of child porn.

Andres was re-booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Pre-Trial Facility.

Anyone with information on crimes against a child is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.