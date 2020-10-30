Fresno man released from jail then re-arrested for possession of child pornography

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

21-year-old Andres Cano Ortiz of Fresno

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man who was arrested in an online predator sting then released from jail but has been rearrested for possessing child pornography, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say detectives with the Special Victims Unit and Human Trafficking Unit created numerous fake social media accounts of a 14-year-old girl and a 15 to 17-year-old boy.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested 21-year-old Andres Cano Ortiz of Fresno at an undisclosed location within Tulare County.

Ortiz believed he was meeting a minor at the location when detectives took him into custody.

Ortiz was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Pre-Trial Facility on charges of sending harmful material to a minor, contacting a minor to commit a felony, and arranging to meet a minor for lewd acts.

The following day on Wednesday, detectives re-arrested Ortiz in Fresno on charges of being in possession of child porn.

Andres was re-booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Pre-Trial Facility.

Anyone with information on crimes against a child is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.