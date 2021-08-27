Fresno man pleads guilty to multiple sex crimes against children

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man arrested in June of 2020 for sexually assaulting a child and multiple other child porn charges accepted a plea deal of 40 years to life, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Jesus Tapia, 32, was booked into the Fresno County Jail on 30 counts of manufacturing child porn, five counts of lewd acts with a child under 14, and two counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10 last year.

Tapia’s bail was set for $1,040,000 and officials say he’s scheduled to be formally sentenced on Nov. 5, 2021.

According to deputies a search warrant at a home on the 5100 block of E. Olive Avenue in Fresno was conducted on June 11, 2020, by detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Detectives say they were able to contact and arrest Tapia after discovering that he was downloading and watching over 100 videos of children being raped – including toddlers.

While investigating the incident, detectives say they found videos of Tapia sexually assaulting.

Officials say detectives were able to identify the child in the videos and rescue them from any further abuse.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office in a press release says, “The significance of this arrest cannot be understated. The distribution and possession of child pornography cases have unfortunately increased substantially. Most arrests occur with victims not being known due to this violent material being produced all around the world and then shared across the internet.”

Deputies say that ICAC detectives are well aware that suspects who view child pornography can easily progress into committing hands-on crimes against children.