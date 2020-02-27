Fresno man pistol whips ex-girlfriend in argument, leads deputies on high-speed chase: FCSO

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Thursday after he pistol-whipped his ex-girlfriend in an argument and lead deputies on a high-speed chase through southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon inside a home located near Olive and Blythe Avenues around 8:45 a.m. in west Fresno, spokesman Tony Botti said.

The female victim told deputies that her ex-boyfriend, Alex Carmona, 33, entered her home without permission and confronted her.

The two got into an argument and Carmona pointed a gun at her and another adult in the house, Botti said.

Carmona hit the woman in the head with the gun, at which time a round was fired and went through a wall, deputies said. The woman’s four-year-old daughter was very near to where the bullet traveled.

Carmona got into a white Toyota Camry and drove away, Botti said. The woman dialed 911 and paramedics responded to the house to give her medical attention.

Deputies were given a description of Carmona’s vehicle, which was later spotted around 9:45 a.m. in the area of Chestnut and Lane avenues in southeast Fresno, Botti said.

A deputy tried to stop Carmona but he refused to stop and lead the deputy on a chase.

Botti said Carmona drove down Chestnut at speeds of up to 90 mph.

He drove for about a minute and eventually turned west onto Lamona Avenue, where he hit a dead end.

Carmona jumped out of the running vehicle, which continued moving and crashed into concrete and struck a patrol vehicle, Botti said.

The suspect jumped some razor wire fences into a parking lot of a neighboring business and was later found by deputies.

Carmona’s hands and arms suffered serious cuts from the razor wire and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A search of the car showed it was a rental and not listed under Carmona’s name, Botti said. Methamphetamine, marijuana, a scale, pipe, cash and packaging for sales of narcotics were found inside the vehicle.

Anyone with additional information on Carmona is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600- 3111.

Photos courtesy of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

