PD: Man jumps into canal and resists rescue in Fresno Co.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was arrested after jumping into a canal and refusing to be rescued, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Deputies say they received a call from a homeowner to the area of Dudley and Valentine Avenues shortly after 10 a.m. to report a strange man walking through the homeowner’s backyard.

According to authorities, they received updates that the man had run away and was found hopping fences and entering other homeowners’ yards.

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies state the man jumped into a canal filled with water and began to float downstream. They say the crew aboard their EAGLE One helicopter directed ground crews to his location.

Firefighters with the North Central Fire Protection District and medics with the American Ambulance teamed up with deputies to try to rescue the man from the water, however, according to deputies he refused.

Officials say they tossed a bag attached to a rope for him to grab onto, but he resisted. Once he got closer to the shore near Chateau and Belmont Avenues, first responders say they pulled him out of the water.

The man did not report any injuries.

Deputies identified the man as 41-year-old Shawn Foster, and he was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of probation violation, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.