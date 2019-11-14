Fresno man jailed after allegedly carjacking Lyft driver, holding woman against her will

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A Fresno man is behind bars after a weekend crime spree.

Police said 28-year-old Gerardo Madrigal robbed his Lyft driver at gunpoint then held a woman hostage for hours in her own home before stealing her car.

Lt. Larry Bowlan with the Fresno Police Department said it started around 1 a.m. Saturday when Marigal called a Lyft to the area of Clovis and Shields Avenues.

“That passenger immediately produced a handgun from his person and basically held the subject against his will inside the vehicle.”

Bowland said Madrigal demanded money from the 45-year-old driver who took him to the Wells Fargo on West Shaw. After withdrawing cash, the two fought until the victim passed out, then Madrigal allegedly stole the Lyft.

Police spotted it three hours later at nearby Maroa and Barstow Avenues. Bowlan said around 11:40 a.m they got another call from the same area.

“She was a 66-year-old female that stated she had someone break into her residence and hold her against her will for several hours and he was also armed,” Bowlan said.

Investigators said it was Madrigal, who left with the victim’s phone, cash and car.

Trent Marks has lived in the area for five years and says he’s only heard of one other break-in.

“That kind of thing sounds really rare for this neighborhood or any neighborhood in general. I mean someone getting held hostage. That seems pretty awful,” said Marks.

Marks considers it a generally safe area, but he’s still cautious.

“We’ve got cameras and security screens even though we’ve never had any incidents like that, but just to be on the safe side,” he said.

Bowlan said fortunately no one was badly hurt or killed. He said the driver was evaluated at CRMC for facial lacerations, but his injuries were minor.

Detectives from the Street Violence Bureau Robbery Unit identified and tracked Madrigal to southwest Fresno. He was seen walking in the area of Eunice and Reverend Chester Riggins Boulevard. Police said he tried to run but was taken into custody around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Bowlan said the suspect does not have a long rap sheet, and they’ve only had minimal contact with him on alcohol and drug-related offenses but said he is an admitted gang member. He is being held in the Fresno County Jail on a $650,000 bail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.