Fresno man found guilty of leaving out loaded gun that killed 2-year-old

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man was found guilty Monday of leaving out a loaded gun with which a 2-year-old boy shot and killed himself in 2018.

Oscar Ramos owned the gun that killed 2-year-old Jace Alexander. Police said the toddler picked up the gun and fatally shot himself on July 7, 2018.

Ramos was convicted Monday of negligent storage of a firearm. He was not found guilty of a second charge — which was child endangerment.

When police took Ramos into custody they said he admitted to leaving his gun out and said he was sorry. But in court, he pleaded ‘not guilty.’

Police said Ramos rented a room at the home where Jace, Jace’s father, and his fiancé lived near Woodward Park.

Police said the toddler’s father had asked Ramos several times before to store the gun in a lockbox in his room.

Ramos is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 24.

