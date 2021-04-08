Fresno man faces multiple felony charges in deadly 7-vehicle crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A Fresno man was charged on Thursday with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say 20-year-old Francisco Portillo was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he fled from a Fresno County deputy on March 20.

They say he ran a red light at Cedar and Mckinley Avenues, causing a chain reaction seven-vehicle collision that caused the deaths of a 54-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old woman. Several others were injured.

Portillo could face up to 25 years and 8 months in prison if convicted.