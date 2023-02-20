PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was shot and killed at Pismo Beach Saturday night, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.

Police say around 11:47 p.m., Pismo Beach Police Department received numerous 911 calls regarding a shooting that occurred in the pier promenade area of downtown Pismo Beach.

When officers arrived they found a 40-year-old man from Fresno with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators say four men as well as some women confronted the victim about his possible gang affiliation, which led to a verbal argument. The men continued to engage the victim, attempting a physical altercation between the two groups.

According to Investigators during the confrontation, the suspect joined the group and was armed with a firearm. The suspect confronted the victim, firing multiple rounds at a close distance.

The suspect was seen leaving the pier parking lot with several other people, eastbound, in a tan or brown-colored older model Chevy Silverado. The vehicle was last seen southbound on Highway 1.

According to police the suspect who fired the weapon is described as a Hispanic man, thin build, approximately 18-20 years old, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

This is the first shooting-related homicide in Pismo Beach since March 2006.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Pismo Beach Police Department at (805) 773-2208.