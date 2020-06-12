Fresno man charged with sexually assaulting child under 10, many child porn charges

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a child under 10 and a slew of child pornography charges, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jesus Tapia, 31, was booked into the Fresno County Jail 30 counts of manufacturing child pornography, five counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 and two counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, the Sheriff’s Office said.

His total bail was set at $1,040,000.

On Thursday, detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)

Task Force conducted a search warrant at a home on the 5100 block of east Olive Avenue — near Olive and Peach avenues.

They contacted Tapia after the Sheriff’s Office says he was discovered he was downloading and viewing more than 100 videos of children being raped — including toddlers.

During the investigation, detectives uncovered videos showing Tapia sexually assaulting a child.

Detectives were able to identify this child and ultimately rescue them from further abuse.

“The significance of this arrest cannot be understated,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. “The distribution and possession of child pornography cases has unfortunately increased substantially. Most arrests occur with victims not being known due to this violent material being produced all around the world and then shared across the internet.”

Anyone with additional information about Tapia that could help the investigation should contact Sergeant Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144.

If you have information about any illegal sexual material being shared online, please make a

report by calling the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111, Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org or submit a cyber tip at http://www.missingkids.com/home. Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.