Fresno man charged with offenses involving sexual exploitation of minors

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A federal grand jury on Friday has given a two-count indictment against a Fresno man, charging him with “actual and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and receipt of child pornography,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents said that Todd Eric Mumma, 57, used hidden digital video recording devices in a residence to create sexually explicit images of a minor.

He edited the recordings on a computer and then transferred some images were stored in a password-protected application. Forensic review of devices seized with a search warrant found images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct that had been downloaded to a computer.

Mumma was arrested on May 8.

If Mumma is convicted, he faces 15-30 years years in prison for the count of sexual exploitation of a minor and 5-20 years in prison for the receipt of child pornography and a fine of up to $250,000 for both counts, said spokeswoman Lauren Horwood.

The federal charges follow charges filed against Mumma by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office in July.

