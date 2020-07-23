Fresno man charged after breaking into mail truck, other charges, according to Department of Justice

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man was charged by a federal grand jury with conspiracy, obstruction of correspondence, and possession of stolen mail, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, Joaquin Velasco, 22, and another individual conspired to steal mail from a mail truck on Feb. 26.

Velasco and another individual broke into a mail truck while the mail carrier was using the vehicle to deliver mail on a mail route. They removed multiple bags of mail and a white tray of mail and fled the area with the stolen mail in their car, according to authorities.

Authorities say Velasco took the mail before it was delivered to the person to whom it was directed, with the intent to obstruct the correspondence.

If convicted, Velasco faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.

