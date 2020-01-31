Fresno man arrested on pimping charges following Clovis massage parlor investigation

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man was arrested on pimping charges Thursday as the result of an investigation into human trafficking and prostitution at several Clovis massage parlors, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers arrested Xin Hua Cai, 52, of Fresno, after a wrap-up of an investigation following allegations of illegal activity occurring at multiple massage parlors in Clovis, Police said.

Detectives investigated and found that Cai was associated with several massage parlors, was involved with, and in some cases organized the illegal activity.

Cai was booked into the Fresno County Jail on one felony count of pimping, Police said.

