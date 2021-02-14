Fresno man arrested in double shooting at San Francisco hotel

FILE – This April 29, 2016, file photo shows a patch and badge on the uniform of a San Francisco police officer in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man has been arrested for a San Francisco double shooting that occurred Friday inside a hotel located near the Ferry Building, San Francisco Police said Saturday.

The shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. at a hotel located along Drumm Street just west of the Embarcadero. Arriving officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside the hotel.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, one suffered life-threatening injuries while the other was expected to survive, Police said. Officers searched the hotel while occupants sheltered in place but no suspect was found.

During the investigation, someone contacted SFPD and said he knew the suspect and stated the suspect wanted to turn himself in to officers.

The suspect was found to be in Merced at the time and was taken into custody by Merced Police officers before being taken back to San Francisco for further questioning.

The suspect, identified as Tyler Gangell, 25, of Fresno, was booked into San Francisco County Jail on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a loading firearm in a public place or vehicle, prohibited person in possession of a loaded firearm, carrying a loaded firearm not listed as the registered owner, a prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm, using a firearm in the commission of a felony or attempted felony, and shooting a firearm causing great bodily injury.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.