Fresno man arrested in Corcoran homicide

CORCORAN, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man was arrested Sunday after authorities said he shot and killed a man in Corcoran on Saturday.

On Saturday at 9:22 p.m., Corcoran officers responded to the 200 block of Dairy Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died.

He was identified as Rudy Mendez, 35, of Corcoran.

The Corcoran Police Department said that witnesses reported a dark vehicle approaching the residence. A single gunman got out of the vehicle and fired shots before being driven away by another person in the vehicle.

Through investigation by the Police Department and the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force

(KCMCTF), the suspect was identified as Eddie Rosas, 32, of Fresno.

On Sunday around 5 p.m., Rosas was arrested in Fresno with the assistance of the Fresno Multi Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) and the U.S. DOJ High Impact Investigation Team (HIIT).

Rosas was later booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of murder, attempt murder, assault with a firearm, being a gang member in possession of a loaded firearm, conspiracy to commit murder and a gang enhancement.

He is being held without bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other related incident should contact Corcoran detectives at (559) 992-5151.

