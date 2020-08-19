Fresno man arrested in connection to wildfire burning near Big Sur

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man was arrested in connection to a wildfire near Big Sur, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 18 at around 8 p.m. a fire started near Highway 1 in John Little State Natural Reserve, just 10 miles south of Big Sur. California State Parks detained a man near the point of origin.

The man was identified as Ivan Geronimo Gomez, 30.

Gomez was booked into the Monterey County Jail on charges of arson of forest lands. Officials say his bail was set at $2 million.

The blaze, called the Dolan Fire, has since burned 2,500 acres, according to the Los Padres National Forest.

If anyone has additional information about this case, please contact Monterey County Sheriff’s Investigations Division at 755-3773 or 755-3762.

