Fresno man arrested in connection to SLO County homicide

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An 18-year-old Fresno man was arrested Friday night in connection to the suspicious death of a 77-year-old woman in the Central Coast community of Arroyo Grande, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies on Friday received reports of a possible trespass in the area of 2000 Chamisal Lane around 5 p.m. in Arroyo Grande, said spokeswoman Grace Norris. Deputies checked the residence and found an adult female dead inside the home from an apparent homicide.

The woman was later identified as Jeanine Vore, 77.

A bulletin was issued for the suspect, who was seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle was later found driving through Arroyo Grande and was stopped by deputies along Highway 101 in Pismo Beach.

The suspect, identified as Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles, of Fresno, was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on murder charges, Norris said.

Anyone who was in the area of Chamisal Lane on Friday evening who believes they saw Mendibles to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-STOP (7867) or through their website: www.slotips.org.