Fresno man arrested for Thanksgiving eve murder

Crime

(Courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities announced Friday the arrest of a Fresno man they say shot and killed a man Thanksgiving eve.

Jesus Capuchin, 36, was arrested by detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Spokesman Tony Botti said. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of murder, as well as spousal abuse, for which he had outstanding warrants.

Deputies say Capuchin is accused of shooting and killing Raodel Ruvalcaba, 30, of Fresno, Wednesday evening.

Detectives found Capuchin was responsible for the shooting after an investigation.

Botti said the two men knew each other, but a motive has not been established.

