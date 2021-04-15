Fresno man arrested for possessing multiple images and videos depicting child sex abuse

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)- A Fresno man was arrested for possessing multiple images and videos depicting child sex abuse, deputies say.

36-year-old Brian Vrchoticky was arrested Thursday, April 8, 2021, after the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives, and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a search warrant on the 5700 block of W. Magill Avenue in Fresno.

The Central California ICAC Task Force officers were following up on a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children relating to possession of child sexual abuse materials.

After a forensic review of Vrchoticky’s electronic devices, it was found to have multiple images and videos depicting child sex abuse. Vrchoticky was later booked into the Fresno County Jail.

