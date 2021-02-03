Fresno man arrested for multiple sex offenses against a 12-year-old girl

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man is under arrest on multiple felony charges relating to the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 41-year-old Brent Cox of Fresno was committing sexual acts with the daughter of a woman he is dating. Investigators established that he was in a prolonged relationship with the 12-year-old victim. Evidence was found showing multiple sexual acts over the course of several months.

Cox was booked into Fresno County Jail on Wednesday. He is not eligible for bail.

Anyone with further information about Brent Cox is asked to contact Sergeant Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144.

