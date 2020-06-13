Fresno man arrested for kidnapping and attempted rape after meeting woman on Tinder dating app, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday after forcing himself onto a woman he met through the online dating app Tinder and tried to rape her, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home in the area of 3900 N Santa Fe Ave., near Palm and Dakota avenues, regarding a kidnapping and attempted rape that had just occured, said spokesman Tony Botti. Detectives with the Sexual Assault Unit assisted with the call.

The suspect, identified as Fabian Ornelas, 30, of Fresno, used the Tinder app to entice a woman into meeting up with him. Deputies report he is known to use the profile name “Dominick.:

After matching with the woman on the app, Ornelas arranged to meet her in person, Botti said. The victim then tried to leave after spending some time together, but Ornelas forced himself on her and tried to rape her.

The woman was able to break free in the middle of the assault and fled the area. She then called the Sheriff’s Office.

Ornelas was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, attempted rape, violating probation and other charges related to sexual assault, Botti said. His total bail is set at $243,500.

Detectives served a search warrant at Ornelas’ home and developed leads showing he may have committed similar crimes in the past.

Anyone who feels they are a potential victim or have additional information on Ornelas, is asked to contact Sgt. Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144.

Resources are available to victims of sexual assault. Rape Counseling Service (RCS Fresno) has advocates and therapeutic services available to victims. A 24-hour crisis line is available at 559-222-7273.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.