Fresno man arrested after being on the run from Bay Area corrections facility for 3 months

Ernie Rodriguez, 45, of Fresno (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man who escaped from a Bay Area corrections facility was arrested Thursday after being on the run for three months, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a deputy stopped a car in the area of Princeton Avenue and Second Street in east-central Fresno. As the deputy approached the driver’s side door, the man, identified as Ernie Rodriguez, 45, of Fresno, sped away.

A short pursuit began until Rodriguez struck a concrete median at the intersection of Fresno Street and Floradora Avenue, flattening his tire and disabling his car, the Sheriff’s Office said. The suspect got out the car and ran until he was caught by law enforcement a short time later.

Rodriguez was placed under arrest. A records check showed that he had escaped from a GEO Group corrections facility in Oakland. He had been wanted since Nov. 2020.

The Sheriff’s Office said Rodriguez was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges related to evading police, possession of drugs and vehicle violations.

