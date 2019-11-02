Fresno man arrested after assaulting another man over handicap spot in front of Clovis Home Depot

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man was arrested Saturday after assaulting a 68-year-old man and giving him a broken nose and a black eye over a handicap spot in front of a Clovis Home Depot, Clovis Police said.

John Bell, 63, was arrested without incident following an investigation by detectives with the help of Fresno Police, Spokesman Ty Wood said. The assault happened on October 29 at the Home Depot parking lot on Shaw and Willow avenues after Bell and another driver got into an argument over the parking spot.

Both drivers exited their vehicles and that was when Bell struck the victim in the face multiple times.

Investigators were able to identify Bell as the suspect with the information provided by eyewitnesses and images of the getaway vehicle, including partial plate information Wood said. A Clovis Police dispatcher helped detectives to make a match on the partial plate. Fresno Police assisted other information with the investigation.

Bell was booked into the Fresno County Jail and charged with felony battery and felony criminal threat. Jail records indicate he is held on bail for $45,000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.