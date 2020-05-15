Fresno man admits sexual exploitation of at least 50 minors through TikTok and other social media apps

FILE – A photo taken on December 14, 2018 in Paris shows the logo of the application TikTok. – TikTok, is a short-form video-sharing app, which has proved wildly popular this year. (JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images – FILE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to producing child pornography of at least 50 minors using popular social media platform TikTok and others.

Jacob Blanco, 28, pleaded guilty to five counts of production of child pornography, as well as one count of receiving child pornography, said spokeswoman Lauren Horwood with the Justice Department.

Blanco’s activities were discovered in March 2017 when the parents of a then 6-year-old discovered that the minor had communicated with and created sexually explicit images at the request of another user on Musical.ly, now known as TikTok.

Investigators identified the offender as Blanco and searched his residence and digital files, Horwood said. They found that he had successfully persuaded and coerced multiple minors to produce sexually explicit material.

He used various methods of deception and enticement, including by pretending to be a modeling agent or to be a minor himself.

Investigators found Blanco used Snapchat, Kik, Musical.ly (TikTok), and other applications to communicate with underage girls for the purpose of having those minors create and transmit to him images of themselves engaged in sexually explicit content, Horwood said.

Blanco admitted to law enforcement, and part of his plea agreement, that he communicated with at least 50 minors.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 9 in federal court as Blanco faces 15 to 30 years in prison for each sexual exploitation count and five to 20 years in prison for the distribution of child pornography count, Horwood said. For all counts, there is a potential $250,000 fine and lifetime supervised release.

