Fresno K9 officer stabbed multiple times

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities say a K9 officer was stabbed multiple times while responding to a 911 call Saturday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Fresno Police received a call regarding a woman who was being held against her will at a home on West Brown Avenue, near Hughes Avenue.

When officers arrived at the home, they met a man at the front door, believed to be the suspect. The man ran off through the back door of the home and jumped over the back fence, where K9 Officer Argo was waiting with his handler.

The officer asked the man multiple times to comply, but the man refused, so they unleashed the K9 on him.

Police say the suspect pulled out a large box cutter and stabbed K9 Argo in the back and the left eye.

While the officer was trying to get the suspect to comply, a pit bull came out from the home and began attacking Argo, before going after his handler.

The officer fired one round from his gun and hit the pitbull one time as the suspect continued to stab Argo. Argo was stabbed six times and was taken to an emergency vet on McKinley for treatment, where he is listed in stable condition.

Officers were able to take the suspect into custody after tasing him.

Police believe the K9 officer might have been killed during this incident, and have credited Argo with saving his life.