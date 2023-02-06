FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least four suspects are being sought after thousands of dollars of merchandise was taken from a jewelry store in Fresno on Monday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say the robbery took place at around 12 noon at Alquds Jewelry near Cedar and Herndon avenues. At least four people came into the store wearing masks, took items from displays and behind the counter, then took off.

At least one of the suspects is said to have been armed, according to police. Two employees were in the store, but no injuries were reported.

No arrests have yet been announced and a description of the suspects is yet to be released. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.