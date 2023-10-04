FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has identified the man wanted in a Fresno homicide.

Police say on September 19, around 9:13 a.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of East Liberty Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived police say they found 62-year-old Oscar Martinez seated in a vehicle, with a gunshot wound.

62-year-old Oscar Martinez

According to police, Martinez was transported to a local hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition according to officials, Martinez died on September 26.

Investigators say Martinez was allegedly involved in a disturbance at a residence with 46-year-old Joshua Mata, which led to the gunfire.

46-year-old Joshua Mata

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding Mata’s whereabouts to please contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.