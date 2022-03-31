FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect of a 2020 Fresno homicide has been arrested in Mexico, according to Fresno Police.

Police say on Aug. 16, 2020, around 4:00 a.m. officers responded to a shooting in the area of Belmont and Backer avenues. Officers say they found 36-year-old Joshua Thao suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Emergency services tried to help Thao, but he would later be pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, police say they determined that Thao had arrived at the intersection after a family member was involved in a traffic collision. Police say several friends and family members from both parties involved showed up at the scene.

A verbal confrontation broke out and during the confrontation, police say that 20-year-old Damion Salinas fired a handgun several times, fatally wounding Thao.

Salinas fled the scene and was able to avoid arrest, according to police. An arrest warrant was issued for Salinas’ arrest shortly after.

In 2022, police say they received an anonymous tip that said Salinas was in Mexico. Investigators and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force worked together to locate Salinas. Wednesday, Salinas was found by authorities, and arrested on the murder warrant, according to police.

Police say that Salinas was extradited and booked in a San Diego jail.