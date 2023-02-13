FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a Nevada standoff for a July homicide where a 41-year-old man was shot in the head, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say on July 23, 2022, at 3:30 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of Maroa and Clinton avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation. According to officers when they arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified by police as 41-year-old Dominique Bustamante, suffered one gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives say they identified 35-year-old Hector Arreola as the suspect, and an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest.

Officials say US Marshals Office and officers from the Reno Police Department located Arreola at a Motel 6 in Nevada.

According to police Arreola barricaded himself in a room, and the Reno Police Department SWAT Team was deployed. After a four-hour-long standoff, police say Arreola surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody.

Arreola will be extradited to Fresno, police say.