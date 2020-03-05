Fresno high school student arrested after showing off revolver-style BB gun at school

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A northeast Fresno high school student was arrested Thursday after another student saw him showing off a revolver-style BB gun to other students, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to Hoover High School, on the northeast corner of First Street and Barstow Avenue, around 10:30 a.m.

A concerned student saw a handgun in the waistband of a classmate as he was boasting to others about possessing the weapon, Sgt. Jeff La Blue said. The student then contacted their parent who contacted the police.

A Fresno Police school resource officer was on campus and immediately responded.

The officer contacted the suspect as he was leaving a classroom, La Blue said. The suspect, identified as a 14-year-old boy, was taken into custody without incident.

Officers found that the boy had an airsoft pistol that resembled a revolver in his waistband, police said.

The boy was arrested on felony charges and booked into Fresno County Juvenile Hall.

