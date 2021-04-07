Fresno gas station credit card skimmers used to buy $160k in postage stamps, court documents say

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a woman pumps gas at a convenience store in Pittsburgh. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, March 15, 2020, that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man faces a 33-count indictment charging him with bank fraud and credit card fraud in Fresno, acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, Arman Mkhitaryan, 33 of Glendale, installed credit card skimming devices at Fresno area gas stations and stole individuals’ credit card information.

Talbert said he then used that information to create counterfeit credit cards and purchase more than $160,000 in postage stamps via self-service kiosks at U.S. Post Offices, according to acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

If convicted of bank fraud, Mkhitaryan faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. If convicted of credit card fraud, Mkhitaryan faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.