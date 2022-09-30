Image provided by the U.S. Department of Justice

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno gang member was sentenced to prison time for being a felon in possession of ammunition, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Court documents say police officers stopped a vehicle 30-year-old Brian Zamora of Fresno was traveling in after learning that he was a wanted parolee-at-large.

Officers say they found a loaded AR-style “ghost gun” and a 30-round magazine concealed in a duffle bag in the car.

According to authorities, Zamora is a felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Zamora also has three felony convictions for vehicle theft and other convictions related to the possession of firearms, and burglary.

At the time of the crime, officials say Zamora was on parole for second-degree attempted robbery.

He was sentenced to spend four years behind bars.