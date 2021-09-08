Fresno gang member identified as suspect in 2020 murder while in police custody

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say they have identified the suspect responsible for the death of a Fresno man that happened back in June of 2020.

Police say detectives have added the charge of murder to already convicted known gang member Abel Tello, 46.

On June 28, 2020, around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to the North Park Apartments regarding the body of a man inside the apartment.

Upon arrival, police say they found the body of Anthony Romero, 45 of Fresno, who investigators say died several days earlier before police were contacted.

Anthony Romero, 45 of Fresno, was found dead at the North Park Apartments in June of 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Fresno Police Department)

Authorities say the Fresno County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on Romero’s body and determined that Romero died from severe trauma to the upper body.

Police say Romero’s death was then ruled as a homicide on Dec. 10, 2020.

Homicide detectives working the case released a video in February of 2021 showing a person of interest in Romero’s murder. Police say this video helped generate multiple tips from the public and help detectives continue to push this case forward

On September 1, 2021, police say Tello was the suspect responsible for the murder of Michael Hartley who was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Palace Inn by officers.

According to officials, this arrest allowed homicide detectives to move forward on the 2020 murder investigation of Romero, which resulted in an added charge of murder to Tello on Saturday who currently resides in the Fresno County Jail.