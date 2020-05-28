Fresno Fire investigating arson fire at a church

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are searching for an alleged arsonist who set fire to a church in southeast Fresno.

Fresno Fire said they responded to a fire at the Grace United Methodist Church near Balch Avenue and 4th Street around 9 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they said they found a small fire on the second-floor that caused several thousand dollars in damage to a wood floor.

Stephen Whaite, a Trustee at the church, said they have had an ongoing problem with at least 20 break-ins at the church.

No injuries were reported and fire investigators are searching for the suspect who caused the blaze.

No other information was immediately available.

