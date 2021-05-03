Fresno father searching for answers following son’s murder

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – A father is looking for answers after his son was murdered one week ago.

28-year-old Nikilas Cornwell was living on the streets when he was shot in the head on the night of April 26th and later died.

“It’s 12:45 at night, we get a phone call. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare your son has been shot he’s in the hospital. They don’t expect him to survive,” explained his father, Todd Cornwell.

He says Nikilas was the oldest of three kids, kindhearted, and had a passion for working on cars.

A few years back, Todd says his son got mixed up with a bad crowd and had been struggling with addiction.

First Nikilas was living in a hotel, then his car, and finally the streets.

Then just days before his murder, came some hope.

“He called mom and said, ‘I need help.’ That’s the first time he admitted that he couldn’t do it. And for him to admit that he needed help, there was… It was changing. Something was changing,” said Todd.

But family never got the chance to see the change after Nikilas’ life was cut short.

Police have not named a suspect.

Todd is asking anyone with information to come forward even though he says an arrest won’t end the pain.

“To others in my family, it’s very important that the killer be punished for me it’s not going to change anything.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fresno Police Homicide Detectives Miguel Alvarez on 559-621-2441 or Ryan Rockwell on 559-621-2448.