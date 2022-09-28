FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people were arrested after a drug bust at a Fresno home, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, detectives with Fresno County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Task Force served a search warrant at a home located in the area of S. Prospect and W. Church avenues in Fresno.

Deputies say when they arrived at the home, 25-year-old Gerardo Hernandez attempted to flee and hide a duffle bag. Detectives said they were able to arrest Hernandez and found a bag he had hidden in a neighbor’s yard.

Image provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Image provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

When detectives inspected the bag, they found three guns, ammunition, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

Investigators said they found more meth, processed marijuana, almost 200 live marijuana plants, a scale, and cash.

Detectives said they found more people at the home, including a 2-year-old child.

The child was later turned over to their mother, who was not involved in criminal activity.

Gerardo Hernández

Manuel Pineda

Rachel Garretson Images provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

During the operation, four people were arrested, including Hernandez who faces charges related to possession of drugs, firearms, and child endangerment.

50-year-old Manuel Pineda was arrested on an active warrant for auto theft.

71-year-old Guadalupe Pineda and 39-year-old Rachel Garretson were cited and released.