Fresno driver crashes into garage while a family eats dinner inside the home

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno driver was taken into custody after allegedly failing to stop for police, then crashing into a home’s garage.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Huntington and Chestnut avenues. Police say the driver didn’t stop when told to, ran a red light then crashed into the garage.

The driver hit a car in the driveway, which then hit a second parked car.

A family was reportedly eating dinner inside the home when it happened. They heard a loud bang and went outside to check it out.

The driver was tested for DUI, it’s unknown if he was found to be under the influence.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.