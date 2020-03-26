Fresno detectives seek public’s help in identifying ID theft suspects who bought thousands in merchandise

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives are seeking the public’s help Thursday to identify four people who bought thousands in merchandise at a northeast Fresno clothing store using someone’s stolen identity, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects visited the Nordstrom Rack located at the Villagio Shopping Center on the southeast corner of Blackstone and Nees avenues on Feb. 3, 4 and 5, spokesman Tony Botti said. They used a credit card under another person’s name to fraudulently purchase thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Surveillance cameras inside the store captured three women and a man.

Botti said a woman brought a child with her to the Nordstrom in one instance.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective Michael Gong at 559-600-8709 or Michael.Gong@fresnosheriff.org.

