FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno detectives are searching for a man suspected of burglarizing a local storage center last week.

Authorities were notified of a burglary at the Security Public Storage in the 2600 block of West Shaw Avenue on May 21.

The suspect was identified as James McGuire.

If you know where McGuire is, please call -559-621-7000, or 559-499-STOP(7467)– Fresno Police case 21-27511.