Fresno detectives ask for help finding 2 people in connection to shooting death of man found in garage

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives investigating Sunday’s deadly shooting of a 48-year-old need the public’s help to find two people who lived at the home where the victim was found, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alphonso Durazo was found shot in a garage and later died at the hospital.

RELATED: Man who was found shot in homeowner’s garage identified

Detectives are trying to locate and interview 22-year-old Raymond Islas and his 27-year-old girlfriend Valerie Clark who also goes by “Nikki.”

Detectives have had success speaking with several people who live at the house, with the exception of Islas and Clark.

The Sheriff’s Office said their statements could play an important role in the investigation.

Additionally, Durazo was in possession of a rental car at the time of his death. However, detectives have been unable to find that car.

The car is described as a white, 4-door 2020 Toyota Corolla with a CA license plate 8KHH379.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Islas, Clark or the Toyota Corolla is asked to contact Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204 or (559)

448-7089.

Residents may also contact Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org where they will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.