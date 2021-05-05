Fresno deputies searching for SUV allegedly connected to man’s death

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a vehicle they believe is tied to the death of Pacer Hampton, 56 of Fresno who they say died after suffering gunshot wounds in April.

The first report came in around 2:15 p.m. near Olive and Polk avenues from a service worker who called to say that a man was inside a car that had crashed through a fence and that it looked like someone was asleep inside.

Deputies said they believe Hampton’s death occurred between 1:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. on April 13th.

Detectives say they obtained a photo of a white Chevy Tahoe, with black door handles and 22-inch rims It was last seen in the North Fork area near Road 200. The SUV is believed to belong to the person who shot and killed Hampton.

Authorities continue to investigate the events that led to Hampton’s death.

The homicide investigation is the first for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office in 2021. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.